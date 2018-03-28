Two held for carrying venison steak

Acting on an information by locals, forest officials intercepted a truck in the tea estate area yesterday



Representation pic

Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying venison steaks in Mjhedabri tea estate area in Alipurduar district, forest officials said today. Acting on an information by locals, forest officials intercepted a truck in the tea estate area yesterday.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service and it entered a house where the venison steaks were found to have been cooked. A dagger was also found in the spot. Two persons were arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever