Two held for cheating woman under pretext of car transport

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping wife of a Cost Guard official here under the pretext of transporting her car to Guwahati, police said Tuesday.

The woman contacted a movers and packers company for service after finding their number on internet, a police official said. Accordingly, two persons claiming to be from the company arrived at her residence in Powai to pick up the car on February 18.

"They took Rs 33,806 for their service and assured the woman that the car will be delivered in Guwahati within six to seven days," he said. However, when the car didn't reach its destination even after 15 days, the woman went to the company's address in Navi Mumbai, as mentioned on internet, but found that it was fake address. She then approached Powai police and lodged a case.

During investigation, police arrested Raman Sharma and Vikas Sharma, both 23, from Navi Mumbai. They have been booked under sections 407 (Criminal breach of trust by carrier), 420 (cheating) and other sections of the IPC, the official said. Police have recovered four cars from their possession.

