Two held for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh
A total of eight bovines were rescued and a vehicle along with tools used for the alleged slaughter were recovered, the police said
Uttar Pradesh: Two people were held and cases against six have been registered in connection with different cases of the alleged illegal slaughter of bovines in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A total of eight bovines were rescued and a vehicle along with tools used for the alleged slaughter were recovered, the police said. "Police were carrying out a drive to prevent the illegal slaughter of bovines in the wake of Eid. We have booked five to six people and many bovines have been recovered in the last two days," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav said.
According to the police, some people were allegedly slaughtering bovines in the jungle of Ganjheda Alam village in the district. When villagers got the information about the crime, they encircled the area and nabbed two people from the spot. Remains of bovines were found on the spot. The two men were later detained by the police. One vehicle and equipment used for allegedly slaughtering the bovines were recovered.
In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping cows at a cow shelter. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, was caught red-handed on Tuesday by volunteers of the shelter that is run by Kartaliya Baba Ashram. The volunteers had been keeping a vigil on the shelter after they came across CCTV footage that showed the man raping several cows. The accused was caught when he returned to the shelter and attempted to rape cows again. Raj Kumar was reportedly beaten up by those who caught him before handing him over to the police.
