Two held for double murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested two people for allegedly killing a trader and his associate here, an official said Saturday.

They also seized one .315 bore rifle, a country-made pistol and 20 live cartridges from their possession, said SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadoun said.

The accused persons were identified as Sunil alias Vickey and Akbar. Eleven out of 12 suspects named in the murder case have been sent to jail, the SP said.

On March 20, Vishal and his accomplice Akash were shot dead over personal enmity in Rishi market colony here. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Vishal, a case was registered.

