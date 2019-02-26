Two held for extorting Rs 5.60 lakh from bizman in Goa

crime

Police tracked down the accused through CCTV footages and a car used by them for travelling to Dabolim airport, from where they boarded a flight for Delhi, he said

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested two persons in Delhi last week for allegedly extorting Rs 5.60 lakh from a businessman at Calangute beach village in the coastal state earlier this month by "intoxicating" him, an officer said Monday.

The accused Parveen Dhankar (24) and Iqbaal Singh (26) were picked up by Calangute police with the help of their Delhi counterparts on February 20 at Ramesh Enclave in the national capital, said police inspector Jivba Dalvi. Dhankar and Singh were brought to Goa Monday on a five-day transit remand from a Delhi court.

The businessman, identified as Ravi Reddy Madduri (38), had alleged that three persons had restrained and confined him in a private apartment on February 5. The complainant claimed that he was intoxicated by the accused who induced him to transfer Rs 5.60 lakh, Dalvi said. Police tracked down the accused through CCTV footages and a car used by them for travelling to Dabolim airport, from where they boarded a flight for Delhi, he said.

