Two held for illegally selling herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds in Hyderabad

crime

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): A team of Hyderabad police nabbed two persons accused of illegally transporting and selling unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds.

"Today on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team in a joint operation with Agriculture Department officials near Secunderabad Railway Station intercepted one goods vehicles and found a huge quantity of unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds," Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad said on Thursday.

The two accused persons are -- Ravula Rajanikanth (Managing Director of Omkar SeedTech Pvt. Ltd) and Bandari Mahesh who was driving the vehicle.

"The prime accused Ravala Rajanikanth illegally procured, and transported unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds from Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat to Secunderabad through Railway (Cargo) Service without any valid invoice or delivery challan," Anjani Kumar added.

Ravala allegedly used to sell unauthorized cotton seeds to needy and known customers as genuine seeds clandestinely in and around Telangana to gain illegal easy profits.

The accused Ravula Rajanikanth is a native of Karim Nagar Town but he was currently residing in Dilsuk Nagar, Hyderabad.

"Both the apprehended accused persons along with seized material are being handed over to SHO, Gopalpuram Police Station for further investigation under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 7, 8, 9 and 15(1) of Environment Protection Act-1986," the Police Commissioner informed.

