Two held for killing woman, dumping body in carton in Delhi

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in New Usmanpur area of the national capital's north east district, the police said on Wednesday.

The two accused persons have been identified as Nazir (32), a resident of Shastri Park and Anil Singh (22), a resident of New Seelampur. "At 5.21 p.m. on Monday, an information was received regarding a body which was lying on the footpath, dropped in a coffin," a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, the police team found the body, which was of a woman who was in her late twenties. "The body was wrapped around in a dupatta," the police said.

Following this, a probe was launched and while scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, two men riding a motorcycle were seen dumping a box at the spot in one of the videos.

From the CCTV footage, the police identified Nazir as he had a criminal history. "We conducted extensive raids in various places in order to nab the accused persons. Later, both the men were arrested from New Seelampur's CPJ block," said DCP North East, Ved Prakash Surya.

The mobile phone of the woman was recovered at the instance of Nazir from a drain in front of a government school at Shastri Park, the DCP said.

During the interrogation of the two accused persons, it was revealed that accused Nazir and the deceased woman were known to each other.

"On the day of the incident, the woman came to his shop at Shastri Park and an altercation took place between them, following which, Nazir got angry and strangulated the woman with her own dupatta and packed her body in a carton," police said. Later, he called his friend to dispose off the dead body.

