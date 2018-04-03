Two held for running illegal tobacco units in Hyderabad

Two persons were arrested in a raid at five illegal gutkha and tobacco manufacturing units in Hyderabad, on Monday



Representational Picture

Two persons were arrested in a raid at five illegal gutkha and tobacco manufacturing units in Hyderabad, on Monday. Raw material of tobacco and gutkha, valued at over Rs. one crore and manufacturing machines were also seized in the raids conducted by the Special Operation Team (SOT) Shamshabad at Maruthi Nagar and Attapur.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sudhakar and Narsimhulu. Rajendernagar Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever