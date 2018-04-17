Two held for trying to sell leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane

The accused are hunters and believed to be involved in similar incidents in MP and UP



The Thane Crime Branch's unit 1 arrested two men from Rabodi for allegedly trying to sell the skin of a leopard yesterday. The accused were about to sell it for Rs 10 lakh, and while they were searching for a buyer, police arrested them.

The accused are hunters and believed to be involved in similar incidents in MP and UP. According to a police officer the accused were identified as Kismatlal Marabi, 30, and Korcha Marabi, 25, residents of Madhya Pradesh. Police said they might have taken the skin from someone and come to Mumbai to sell it.

Crime Branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "The accused work as labourers in MP. Our officer received information that the accused were searching for a buyer for a leopard skin. Our team went to Rabodi and nabbed the two. While searching their bag, we found the skin. We immediately contacted forest department officials and they confirmed it was the skin of a leopard. We are now finding if any more people are involved." The two have been booked under Sections of the Protection of Wildlife Act, 1972, he said.

