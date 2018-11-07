Two held in bribery case in New Delhi

crime

It was alleged that a survey-cum-seizure operation had been conducted by the GST department at a Karol Bagh-based private firm, Nath Motors, they said

Representational picture

The CBI has arrested two men, including an assistant commissioner of Goods and Service Tax department (GST), in an alleged Rs 6 lakh bribery case in the city, officials said Tuesday. It was alleged that a survey-cum-seizure operation had been conducted by the GST department at a Karol Bagh-based private firm, Nath Motors, they said.

"The accused Jitender Joon, assistant commissioner, GST, allegedly sought illegal gratification from the Karol Bagh based firm through another private person in lieu of favourably handling the case," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. CBI caught both the accused allegedly taking Rs 6 lakh bribe, he said.

"Searches were conducted at various locations in Delhi and NCR wherein incriminating documents and Rs 2.75 lakh in cash were recovered from the residential premises of the assistant commissioner and Rs 20 Lakh (approximately) was seized from the residential premises of the private person,," Gaur said.

