Two held in right wing terror case

Representational Image

Late on Saturday night, Anti-Terrorism Squad officials arrested two persons aged 29 and 32 years for their alleged connection with the right wing terror case in which five people were arrested in August and crude bombs and guns were recovered from Nalasopara and Pune.

The ATS officials said the suspects have been questioned. The agency is conducting searches at their residence. The arrested accused will be produced before a court today.

On August 9 and 10, the ATS had recovered 20 crude bombs, country-made pistols along with magazines, air-guns, pistol barrels, partially-made pistols, vehicle number plates, hard disks, pen drives and other material from Nalasopara in Mumbai and Pune. Following this, the cops made the arrests.

