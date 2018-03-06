Two held with fake currency notes in Thane

The Thane police's Crime Branch arrested a man and a woman and recovered counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 43,400 from them

The Thane police's Crime Branch arrested a man and a woman and recovered counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 43,400 from them, an official said on Tuesday. The police nabbed the woman, aged 47, at Gajanan market in the Ulhasnagar township here on March 4 and seized 110 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination from her, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukund Hatote said. He said the police had got a tip-off that the woman was planning to circulate the fake notes in the market.

Based on the information provided by the woman during questioning, the police later arrested the 32-year-old man, who had allegedly given the counterfeit currency to her, the ACP said. During a search at the man's residence in Ulhasnagar, the police recovered 324 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination and also seized a scanner, a cutter and some blank papers apparently used to make the counterfeit currency, he said. Both the accused lived in the same locality in Ulhasnagar, the official said. An offence under relevant IPC sections was registered against the accused at the Ulhasnagar police station, he said. The police was trying to find out if any gang was linked with the manufacturing and circulation of these fake notes, he added.

