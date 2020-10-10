Two held with Rs 5 lakh in fake currency

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 from them. The two accused have been identified as Nurul, aged 40, and Tulu Sheikh, aged 45, both residents of Malda in West Bengal, police said on Saturday.

The accused came to Rajaram Kohli Marg, (road connecting Geeta Colony to Ring road) to supply the FICN to the decoy customer of Special Cell after which they were arrested. A case under section 489B/489C/120B/34 IPC PS Special Cell, Delhi has been registered in this regard.

"During interrogation, accused Nurul and Tulu revealed that their villages Inayatpur and Anoop Nagar are close to the India-Bangladesh international border and are dens of syndicates involved in anti-national and illegal activities. Trafficking of FICN is one of them. Due to this Kaliachak has become a hub of the FICN traffickers. They procure FICN through their sources and supply it to the rest of India," said P.S. Kushwah, DCP Special Cell.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever