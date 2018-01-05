Two Hindu traders shot dead in Pakistan

Traders shut their business in the Hindu-dominated areas in the district in protest

Two Hindu grain traders were shot dead by robbers in Sindh province of Pakistan on Friday. The victims were brothers and identified as Dileep Kumar and Chandar Maheshwari. The incident took place when they opened their shop in the grain market in Tharparkar district, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the police, the robbers came on a bike and tried to snatch the money from the brothers. When they resisted, the robbers shot them dead. "Thar is the only peaceful place in Pakistan where no theft and dacoit incident take place. This is first such incident," the daily quoted a resident as saying.

Traders shut their business in the Hindu-dominated areas in the district in protest. People blocked all main roads and staged sit-ins, the daily said.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Trending videos