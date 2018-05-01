Two Hizbul militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Two Armymen also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter that took place in Pulwama's Drabgam area



Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including Sameer Ahmed Bhat alias 'Sameer Tiger', were on Monday gunned down and a civilian killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Two Armymen also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter that took place in Pulwama's Drabgam area, police officials said. Acting on an intelligence tip-off that militants were holed up inside a house, a joint team of personnel from the Army, the state police's special task force and the CRPF cordoned off the area. As the search operation closed in on the house, security personnel received a barrage of bullets in which the two Armymen were injured, officials said.

The civilian was killed when security forces were trying to chase away a stone pelting mob, they said. Civilians wanted to throng the encounter site so that the militants could run away, an official said.

