Two IAF pilots killed in Mirage fighter aircraft crash in Bengaluru

national

The aircraft was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force. Squadron Leader Negi and Squadron Leader Abrol were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight after it had been upgraded by the HAL.

Representational image

Bengaluru: Two pilots were killed after their Mirage fighter aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru on Friday. The incident happened near Yamalur, off Old Airport Road, when the Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL, flown by two pilots, crashed.

The aircraft was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force. Squadron Leader Negi and Squadron Leader Abrol were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight after it had been upgraded by the HAL. A rescue operation was launched by the authorities. One of the two pilots died after managing to eject from the plane but he fell on the debris itself. The other pilot was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, senior IAF sources told ANI.

The reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained, but sources said prima facie it appeared that the plane had some technical defects. A detailed court of inquiry would find out the exact cause behind the crash. The HAL is carrying out an upgrade of the Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force under a deal signed with France. The French firm Dassault Aviation carried out upgrades on the first two of the 49 planes while the remaining are being done by HAL.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever