Two, including army man, die as building collapses in HP

national

Thakur would visit the area to take stock of the rescue operation and will enquire about the condition of the injured on Monday, he said

Representational picture

Shimla: At least two people, including an Army man, were killed and 27 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday, a district official said. The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, he said. An Army man and a civilian were killed in the incident, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) K C Chaman said.

haman, who is on the spot, told PTI that 37 people were trapped, and till now 27 people have been rescued and two bodies pulled out of the debris. At least eight more are still trapped under the debris. The rescued people, including eight Army personnel, sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. The Army personnel had reportedly stopped for lunch at the restaurant when the incident took place. Initially, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police jointly carried out the rescue operation.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management D C Rana told PTI that two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including one each from Haryana's Panchkula and Himachal's Sunni reached the spot to carry out the rescue work. Third NDRF team will reach from Panchkula Monday morning, Rana added. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ordered an inquiry into the incident, an official spokesperson said. Thakur would visit the area to take stock of the rescue operation and will enquire about the condition of the injured on Monday, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates