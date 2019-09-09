Two including BJP leader swept away while crossing flooded river in MP

A local BJP leader and another person have swept away while crossing the overflowing Bainganga river in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, according to the police's statement on Monday.

The incident took place on late Sunday night near Pusera village which is about 15 kms away when BJP youth wing's district unit vice President Jai Sanodia and his two acquaintances were returning to their native Singhodi village in a car.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told news agency PTI that when they reached a flooded bridge over the Bainganga river, one of the car passengers got down to check the water level on it. The bridge was in spate due to heavy rains. While he was checking the water level, the car driver Chandrashekhar Sanodia (36), moved the vehicle and lost control over the wheels. Because of that, the BJP leader and the car driver have swept away in the overflowing river along with the vehicle.

The person who had got down from the car alerted some villagers and the police were rushed to the spot. The two bodies were fished out from the river on Monday morning. The official said that the car was also found at a short distance from the flooded bridge. The bodies were sent for post mortem and a case was registered in connection with the incident.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates