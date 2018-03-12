Two Indians with a pistol arrested in Nepal

Two Indian nationals have been arrested and a pistol recovered from their possession when they tried to escape in a car during security check in Nepal's Bara district, the police said on Monday

Two Indian nationals have been arrested and a pistol recovered from their possession when they tried to escape in a car during security check in Nepal's Bara district, the police said on Monday. Chandan Kumar Raya, 20, and Sanjaya Kumar Raya, 19, both residents of Bihar, were arrested yesterday after they tried to evade a routine security check after entering Nepal in a car, a senior police official said.

A joint team of the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force apprehended Chandan and Sanjaya, after security personnel intercepted their car, the Himalayan Times reported. During a search, an Italian-made 9mm Browning Pistol was found strapped onto the body of one of the men, it said, adding a magazine and two rounds of bullets were also found in their possession.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar Baidawar, a case under the Arms and Ammunition Regulation Act would be filed against them at the court after investigation.

