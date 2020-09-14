Two inmates, including rape accused, scale jail wall and escape

This picture has been used for representational purposes

In a shocking incident, two inmates, including a rape accused, allegedly escaped from a jail in Bhopal's Dewas district. The alleged incident took place about 153 kilometres south-east of Bhopal on Saturday night, police officials said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two jail inmates, both undertrials, identified as Chhote Lal and Mukesh scaled the wall of the jail with the help of a rope made of pieces of blankets.

Additional superintendent of police, Dewas Suryakant Sharma, said, "Rape accused Chhotelal was lodged in the jail since August 26, while Mukesh was brought to the jail on August 21. Both cut blankets into several pieces to make a rope with the same and scaled the wall of the sub-jail."

"An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the jail authorities. Several teams of police have been formed to nab the accused. However, no arrest has been made so far," the police officer added.

As many as 673 prisoners, including 14 from Madhya Pradesh, escaped during 2018, reports National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s prison statistics of India, 2018. Of these, 113 escapees had escaped from the police custody and 560 escaped from judicial custody. Of those who escaped from judicial custody, 52 escaped from the jail during the year.

