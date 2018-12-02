Two involved in highway, train robberies arrested in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Two country made pistols and live cartridges along with the motorcycle used in commission of crime were seized

Two robbers were on Saturday arrested by police following a brief encounter here. One of the robbers along with a police constable sustained bullet injuries in the shootout, a police officer at the G T Road Kotwali Police Station said.

Sanju Chaudhary and Rashid were involved in several cases of train and highway robberies, the police said. City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said during routine checking on Saturday morning, the robbers were intercepted, however, instead of stopping, they opened fire at the police injuring constable Sanjiv.

The police team retaliated and following a brief shootout managed to arrest them. In the exchange of fire, one of the robbers was shot in the leg. According to police, both the arrested have confessed to their crimes. Two country made pistols and live cartridges along with the motorcycle used in commission of crime were seized, Kumar said.

