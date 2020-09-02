2 Jalna teens drown in pond during Ganesh idol immersion, 2 more in separate incident

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Two persons, including a minor, drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in a pond and as many others met a watery grave while swimming in other water reservoirs here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A man, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy went to a pond in Londiwadi village of Jalna on Tuesday for Ganesh idol immersion on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi'. In the process, they ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said. The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old farmer, Kailash Hari Rathod, resident of Anvi village in Badnapur tehsil, went for swimming in a water percolation tank there and drowned, another police official said. Besides, one Sameer Sherkhan Pathan (18), a resident Sindhi Kale village, also drowned while swimming in a water reservoir near his home, police said.

Following incessant rains during this monsoon season, most of the water bodies in the district are filled up to their maximum storage capacities, an official from the revenue department said. The district has recorded 723 mm rainfall from June till September 1 this year as against the average rainfall of 650 mm during the period, he said.

