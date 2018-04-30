Search

Two kids drown while bathing in pond in Uttar Pradesh

Apr 30, 2018, 10:05 IST | PTI

While the other kids were bathing in shallow water, cousins Rashi and Rohit ventured into deep water

Two children lost their lives after they got stuck in the mud and drowned in a pond here today, officials said. Rashi Patel (12) and Rohit (14), residents of Gurupuri Vinayak, along with six other children, had gone to bathe in a pond on the outskirts of the village, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Parasnath Maurya said.

While the other kids were bathing in shallow water, cousins Rashi and Rohit ventured into deep water, he added. They got trapped in the mud and were unable to come back to safety, the SDM said, adding that the locals managed to pull them out, but by then they had died. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, Maurya said. 

