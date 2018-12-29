Two killed, 40 injured in road accident in West Bengal

national

While one person died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. The other injured were being treated at the same hospital, he added

Representational picture

Two persons were killed and 40 others injured after one vehicle rammed into an electric pole and another hit it from behind on National Highway 34 in Malda district, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night near Adina under the jurisdiction of Gazole police station, when three pick-up vans, each of them carrying 30 persons, were returning to Govindpur village, under the jurisdiction of Chanchal police station, from a crematorium near here.

The first vehicle lost control and hit an electric pole following which the second vehicle rammed into it, the police officer said. While one person died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. The other injured were being treated at the same hospital, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever