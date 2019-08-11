Two killed, 46 injured in State Transport bus road mishap in Raigad
There were 66 passengers of which two have been reported dead and 46 injured
Two killed, 46 injured in ST bus road mishap in Raigad. Pic courtesy/Rajendra B. Aklekar
In a tragic incident, two passengers were killed and 46 were reported injured in Raigad district on Sunday morning. The incident took place when a speeding 12-wheeler tanker collided with a Maharashtra state transport bus near Pen. According to the information available, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was on its way from Khopoli to Pen when the incident occurred at 8:45 am near Gagode village.
According to the sources, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the bus that was coming from the opposite direction. The bus was ferrying 66 passengers of which two have been reported dead and 46 injured, including the driver, identified as Madan Gulge and the bus conductor, Mrs. Aruna Shinde.
