Two killed after major explosion in Gaza

The two deceased have been identified to be security personnel, as per Sputnik. The exact reason for the explosion is unknown

Gaza: Around two people lost their lives after a major explosion on Tuesday near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction in Gaza. According to news agency, ANI, the two deceased have been identified to be security personnel, as per Sputnik. The exact reason for the explosion is unknown. According to the Palestinian health ministry, two Palestinians were reported killed in the explosion while another person was injured. Investigations have been launched into the incident.

However, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry alleged that the two individuals lost their lives in a drone attack on the motorcycle they were riding. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has denied involvement in the incident. "The army is not aware of any airstrikes in Gaza tonight," Sputnik quoted a press officer from the Israeli forces as saying.

