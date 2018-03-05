Two killed as car turns turtle in Rajasthan

Two people from Haryana were killed and four injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Sikar district today, the police said





Two people from Haryana were killed and four injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Sikar district today, the police said. The occupants of the car were returning after offering prayers at Salasar Balaji in the state's Churu district.

The car overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a vehicle coming from opposite direction, a police official said. The body of the deceased -- Harvansh Chandana and Anju -- were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to a hospital, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates