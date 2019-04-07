Two killed as mini-truck crashes into motorbike in Kota

national

Kota: Two motorbike-borne youths died on Sunday when a speeding, loaded mini-truck had a head-on collision with their vehicle on NH52 under Modak Police Station, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Kumar, 45, and Javed alias Banna, 32, residents of Mandana town, SHO Modak Police Station Bharat Singh said.

The mini-truck driver fled after hitting the victims' bike, the SHO said, adding a case of negligent driving was lodged against him under relevant sections and efforts are on to nab him.

The two bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem. The youths were going to Kota from Mandana town, Singh added.

