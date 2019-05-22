Two killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Bareilly

national

Representational image

Bareilly: Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday morning, police said. The SUV had a Lok Sabha entry pass sticker. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Lalpur crossing under Izzatngar police station area and the four-wheeler was part of a convoy heading towards the state capital, they said, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinanadan Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the driver of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway.

In another incident, two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van. The alleged accident happened in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said. During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured. Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies