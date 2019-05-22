Two killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Bareilly
According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the driver of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway
Bareilly: Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday morning, police said. The SUV had a Lok Sabha entry pass sticker. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Lalpur crossing under Izzatngar police station area and the four-wheeler was part of a convoy heading towards the state capital, they said, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinanadan Singh said.
According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the driver of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway.
In another incident, two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a pick-up van. The alleged accident happened in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said. During the accident, Mataprasad (50) died on the spot while his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured. Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Road accident statistics of the first three months of 2019 have revealed a 20 per cent drop in fatalities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane district. A sharp increase has been found in the district limits of Satara and Aurangabad City where there has been a 91 to 83 per cent increase in fatalities respectively.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp
- mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders
- Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada
- Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents
- Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital
- Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year
- Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon
- Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five
- Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova
- BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday
- Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned
- Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty
- Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin
- TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV
- Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter
- Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai
- Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies
- These photos of Milind Deora with wife Pooja and family are precious
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
General Elections 2019: A recap of the LS polls from 2004-2014