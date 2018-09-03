Two killed as truck hits bike

national

As the motorcycle reached a petrol pump in Babhni village, a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit them, the official said. The truck was seized while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here Sunday, police said. Station Officer of Ahraura police station Manoj Kumar Singh said the accident took place in the morning when Ramjeet Pandey (70) and Jagdish (25) were going towards Allahabad.

