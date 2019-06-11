Two killed, four hurt in explosion in Kankinara
2 people were killed & 4 injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of Bengalâs North 24 Parganas district on Monday night
West Bengal: At least two people were killed and four others severely injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district last night, police said.
West Bengal: Two people killed, four injured in an explosion in Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) last night. Locals says, "Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us." pic.twitter.com/VxIdl3gAAs— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
West Bengal: 2 killed, 4 hurt in explosion in Kankinara— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 11, 2019
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/UYsYXXlob9 pic.twitter.com/NMwV9ynI7O
2 people were killed & 4 injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday night. Locals said unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb.— Asit Bala (@asitbala) June 11, 2019
Kankinara has witnessed violence during the Lok Sabha elections last month's.
"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us," a local told ANI.
Minutes after the incident, the local police rushed to the spot in order to bring back normalcy in the vicinity. The investigation into the matter is underway.
