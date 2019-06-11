Two killed, four hurt in explosion in Kankinara

Published: Jun 11, 2019, 11:53 IST | mid-day online desk

2 people were killed & 4 injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of Bengalâs North 24 Parganas district on Monday night

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

West Bengal: At least two people were killed and four others severely injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district last night, police said.

"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us," a local told ANI.

Minutes after the incident, the local police rushed to the spot in order to bring back normalcy in the vicinity. The investigation into the matter is underway.

