Two killed, four hurt in explosion in Kankinara

2 people were killed & 4 injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday night

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

West Bengal: At least two people were killed and four others severely injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district last night, police said.

"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us."



Kankinara has witnessed violence during the Lok Sabha elections last month's.

Kankinara has witnessed violence during the Lok Sabha elections last month's. — Asit Bala (@asitbala) June 11, 2019

"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us," a local told ANI.

Minutes after the incident, the local police rushed to the spot in order to bring back normalcy in the vicinity. The investigation into the matter is underway.

