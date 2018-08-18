Search

Two killed in collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan

Aug 18, 2018, 15:20 IST | PTI

A jeep collided head-on with a mini-truck late last night near Sigodara bus stand under Balaran police station area, they said

Representational Image

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Saturday. A jeep collided head-on with a mini-truck late last night near Sigodara bus stand under Balaran police station area, they said.

A passerby identified as Alok Meel (50), and Manoj (35) who was travelling in the jeep were killed in the collision, police said, adding that three others suffered injuries.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, they said.

