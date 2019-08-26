Search

Two killed in firing over land in Sitamarhi

Updated: Aug 26, 2019, 14:08 IST |

The incident took place under the Suppi police station limits where two persons were killed and one was injured in firing

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Bihar: Two persons were reported killed and one was injured in a firing that took place on Monday over a land dispute in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. According to news agency, ANI. the incident took place under the Suppi police station limits. Police personnel has reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

