Two killed in France knife attack

French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack in Nice. Pic/AFP

At least two people were was killed and one other person was injured in a deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

According to French media reports, the victims were a man and a woman, reports the BBC.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi has confirmed that one person has been arrested, adding that the incident was a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed in the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Jean Castex was detailing the nationwide lockdown, which will come into force on Thursday night.

"Without question this is a very serious new challenge that is striking our country," the BBC quoted Castex as saying.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever