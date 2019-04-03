Two killed in knife attack at primary school in China

Published: Apr 03, 2019

Beijing: A knife-wielding man attacked primary school children in China's Hunan province on Wednesday, killing two students.

The incident occurred at 7.16am on Wednesday at Wanquan Elementary School in the town of Baijiaping, Ningyuan county. Two persons were also injured in the attack.

The suspect was arrested, state-run China Daily reported. There has been a series of knife and axe attacks in China in recent years, many targeting children.

Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances. Knives are most commonly used because gun controls are extremely strict in China.

Last month, seven people were killed when a disgruntled man ploughed his car through pedestrians in China's Zaoyang City.

