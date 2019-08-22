Two killed in road accident near Harihara

national

The duo was going to Davanagere from Shiralakoppa when the mishap occurred

Davanagere: Two persons were reported killed on Wednesday night when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck near Kumbaluru village in Harihara taluka, about 25 kms from Davanagere. According to the police, one person died on spot and another succumbed to injuries in the district hospital. The accident took place when the duo was going to Davanagere from Shiralakoppa.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Shadaab Khan and Muzzamil. A search is on for the truck driver, who is absconding. In another incident, a family member of Ponnala Lakshmaiah, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president died on Monday in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The deceased identified as Drupad (22) was Lakshmaiah sister's grandson. "Due to over speeding, he lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed into a divider. He received injuries on his head and died on the spot," said the Gachibowli police.

The body of the deceased was taken for the post mortem examination to the Osmania General Hospital. According to the police, "A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

With inputs from PTI

