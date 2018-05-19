Search

Two killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh

May 19, 2018, 23:53 IST | PTI

Rama Shankar Mishra (50), a resident of Ragghupur, died after the motorbike he was riding on was hit by another vehicle near his village

Two people died and five were injured in separate road accidents in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said. Rama Shankar Mishra (50), a resident of Ragghupur, died after the motor-bike he was riding on was hit by another vehicle near his village.

A person riding pillion with Mishra was injured and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. In another accident, Rajaram (36), was hit by a vehicle in Pahadpur village. He died at a hospital, police said.

