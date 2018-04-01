Two killed in Uttar Pradesh accident

The truck driver was caught by locals and handed over to police



Representational Image

Two persons were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their bike on Salempur road here, police said today. Cousin brothers Rambabu Yadav (18) and Satyam Yadav (15) were killed on the spot in the incident that took place yesterday, they said. The truck driver was caught by locals and handed over to police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever