Two killed in wedding brawl in Uttar Pradesh
The incident took place at Titaura village on Monday night
Representational Picture
Two persons were killed and seven others injured in an ugly brawl during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district -- over who would dance with women dancers, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Titaura village on Monday night when a bitter row led to shooting, leaving one man dead. An uncle of the groom who tried to intervene was beaten to death.
Two of the injured were in critical condition, a police officer said.
