Two killed in wedding brawl in Uttar Pradesh

Mar 06, 2018, 15:17 IST | IANS

The incident took place at Titaura village on Monday night

Wedding BrawlRepresentational Picture

Two persons were killed and seven others injured in an ugly brawl during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district -- over who would dance with women dancers, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Titaura village on Monday night when a bitter row led to shooting, leaving one man dead. An uncle of the groom who tried to intervene was beaten to death.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, a police officer said.

