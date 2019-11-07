Two killed, one injured in major accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In the major accident, a container and a truck collided with one another on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A major accident took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in which two people were killed and leaving one injured. Due to the mishap, the traffic on the E-way was disturbed for a while. The accident took place on Thursday around 10.30 am near Khopoli Exit point on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

According to the Expressway control room, "The accident took place on Thursday around 10.30 am near the Bridge section of the exit point of e-way. The container carrying good bearing number RJ 49-GA-2023 and Truck bearing number MH-11-AL1457."

He further added, "The truck dashed the container from behind due which both lost control and two passengers in the truck got crushed while other two including the driver of the truck got stuck. The highway police and rescue team reached the spot and rushed them to the Khopoli based government hospital. Two people got killed on the spot while one of them is injured."

