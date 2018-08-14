Two killed, six others injured as car overturns while trying to save cow

national

Representational picture

Two brothers were killed and six others injured when their car overturned in an attempt to save a cow in Rajasthan's Sikar district today, a police official said. The car was on its way to Salasar from Jaipur, said Ghasiram, a sub-inspector posted at Sadar police station.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Saini (26) and Nikhil Saini (22). Three critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Jaipur, the sub-inspector said. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and a case was registered against the car driver, he added.

