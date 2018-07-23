Two killed, three injured as roof collapses in Dwarka

A police official said the incident took place in Dwarka's Hari Vihar area at around 3 a.m. When the police reached the spot, all the five members were stuck under the debris. They were rescued and rushed to a hospital

Two members of a family were killed and three others injured when the roof of their house collapsed here early on Monday, the police said. A police official said the incident took place in Dwarka's Hari Vihar area at around 3 a.m. When the police reached the spot, all the five members were stuck under the debris. They were rescued and rushed to a hospital.

Sunil, 40, and his wife Rachna, 40, were declared brought dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. Their children -- Vaibhav, 19, Gulshan, 16, and Gungun, 9, were injured and were now stable, a police official said.

Vaibhav told the police that the roof collapsed due to seepage.

