Two killed, woman pilot injured in car accident in Gurgaon

Two men were killed and a woman pilot was injured after a SUV hit their car at an underpass of the 16-lane Golf Course road this morning, police said. The accident took place around 5 am.

The victims were taken to Neel Kanth hospital where the driver, Vinod Yadav, and security guard Kishor Kumar died of multiple injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

"Swarn Gayatri, a pilot of Indigo airlines, sitting in the rear seat is battling for life. She was referred to Medanta hospital," he said.

"Gayatri, a resident of Gurgaon, had hired a private cab to go to the airport. When the car reached the Sikandarpur underpass, a speeding SUV coming from the wrong side hit it head on," the officer said.

During investigation it was found that the occupants of the SUV managed to escape from spot after the accident, he added.

"We have registered a case and seized the vehicle. Efforts are on to identify and nab the occupants of the SUV", Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.

