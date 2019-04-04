Two labourers die in Shahdara factory wall collapse

national

According to the fire department, they received information regarding the incident around 11.54 am

Representational Image

New Delhi: Two labourers died and three injured Thursday after a wall of an aluminium factory collapsed in Shahdara's Seemapuri area, police said.

"Five people were buried under the debris in Shahdara's Seemapuri area. They were engaged in a repair work when the incident happened," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

The victims were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where two were declared brought dead while three others are undergoing treatment, the police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Baldev and Dharmender, both in their early 30s, a senior police officer said.

