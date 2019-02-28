Two Lankan nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu

crime

Later, they had reached Ramathapuram where they were staying with the locals, who belonged to Sethu Nagar near here, police said adding the Lankan duo was being interrogated

Rameswaram (TN): Two Sri Lankan nationals were arrested near here Thursday on charges of entering the country illegally after alleged 'involvement' in a murder case in Colombo, police said. Acting on intelligence inputs, police nabbed Singha Chirandha and Sapras from VIP Nagar near Ramanathapuram, about 45 km from here.

Besides, two local residents -- Riyaz and Mohammed Gayoom -- with whom the Sinhalese men were staying were also arrested, police said. Police said the two had escaped escaped from Sri Lanka after allegedly killing one of their relatives over a property disputeand had come to Rameswaram recently by illegal ferry.

Later, they had reached Ramathapuram where they were staying with the locals, who belonged to Sethu Nagar near here, police said adding the Lankan duo was being interrogated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever