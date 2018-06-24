Two LeT militants killed in Kashmir

Police said the militants were killed when they fired at a road clearing party of security forces in Chaddar Motelhama in Qaimoh area

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Sunday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, authorities said.

Police said the militants were killed when they fired at a road clearing party of security forces in Chaddar Motelhama in Qaimoh area.

"The security forces were carrying out a highway clearance operation for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra when they were fired at by the hidden militants," a police officer said. "The encounter between the security forces and the militants is still going on."

