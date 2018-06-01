Two lions, two tigers and jaguar escape from German zoo

The animals broke out after a storm overnight caused flooding that damaged their enclosures' fences, according to the German media. A bear, which also broke out of the Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, was shot dead

Five dangerous animals including two lions, two tigers and a jaguar escaped from a zoo in western Germany's Lunebach on Friday leading to a massive manhunt, police said.

The animals broke out after a storm overnight caused flooding that damaged their enclosures' fences, according to the German media. A bear, which also broke out of the Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, was shot dead.

Authorities advised residents to stay inside their homes and call police if they see anything, SWR.de reported.

It was not clear whether the animals at large were still on the zoo property, but police, firefighters and veterinarians were searching the area.

The 74-acre zoo is home to nearly 400 animals of 60 species, including Siberian tigers and lions.

Friday's escape came two years after two lions broke out of their cages at a zoo in Leipzig in eastern Germany. One was shot dead and the other recaptured.

