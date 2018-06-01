Search

Two lions, two tigers and jaguar escape from German zoo

Jun 01, 2018, 20:49 IST | IANS

The animals broke out after a storm overnight caused flooding that damaged their enclosures' fences, according to the German media. A bear, which also broke out of the Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, was shot dead

Lion

Five dangerous animals including two lions, two tigers and a jaguar escaped from a zoo in western Germany's Lunebach on Friday leading to a massive manhunt, police said.

The animals broke out after a storm overnight caused flooding that damaged their enclosures' fences, according to the German media. A bear, which also broke out of the Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, was shot dead.

Authorities advised residents to stay inside their homes and call police if they see anything, SWR.de reported.

It was not clear whether the animals at large were still on the zoo property, but police, firefighters and veterinarians were searching the area.

The 74-acre zoo is home to nearly 400 animals of 60 species, including Siberian tigers and lions.

Friday's escape came two years after two lions broke out of their cages at a zoo in Leipzig in eastern Germany. One was shot dead and the other recaptured.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Woman kills husband for opposing her extra-marital affair

Tags

germanyworld news