Two LPG cylinders explode in Delhi, 2 dead, 1 injured

Two women died and a man was injured after two LPG cylinders exploded in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department received a call about the explosion, he said.

Two cylinders exploded while one of them was being refilled, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. Hemlata (38) and Rambiri (62) died on the spot, while Rajesh (42) who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital, Garg said.

