Two married couples arrested for kidnapping baby in Delhi's Azadpur

crime

Several raids were conducted after which the kidnapped child was recovered from Bhopura border, Ghaziabad

Representational picture

New Delhi: Two couples, one of them childless, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-month-old baby boy in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said Friday. The arrested accused were identified as Surender Mehto, his wife Sinu Pema, Rahul and his wife Pinky, they said, adding that the child was recovered.

A woman in her complaint alleged that at around 3 am on Thursday, she noticed her baby missing from an under-construction house where she was sleeping with her husband and their three children, police said. During the investigation, the spot was inspected and CCTV footage of nearby places were scanned where in one of the footage, the accused was seen taking the child away, a senior police officer said.

Mehto, who allegedly kidnapped the child, was arrested from Bhalswa Dairy area, he said. During interrogation, he revealed that he handed over the child to his associates following which co-accused Rahul was arrested from Bhalswa Dairy, he said.

The accused duo disclosed that they left the child with Pema, wife of Mehto and Pinky, wife of Rahul, the officer said. Several raids were conducted after which the kidnapped child was recovered from Bhopura border, Ghaziabad, he said. Interrogation revealed that Mehto and Pema were married for four years but did not have any child. They kidnapped the child with the help of their associates Rahul and Pinky, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates