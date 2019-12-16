Two massive accidents in Mumbai-Pune expressway kills one, injures eight

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: Two separate road accidents were witnessed in the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Monday afternoon that killed one person and injured eight people.

In the first accident that took place at around 2.30 pm a tempo collided with a car on Mumbai lane at 43 kilometers on the expressway. According to the expressway police control room, the car was heading towards Mumbai when the driver of the tempo suddenly lost control of the wheels and collided with the car. The impact of the accident was such that people got stuck in the car and were rescued with the help of a local resident and the highway police. Three people were critically injured in the accident and their names are yet to be confirmed by police. The injured were rushed to a Khopoli-based hospital and later shifted to Pune-based Lokmanya hospital for treatment.

Another accident that took place on the expressway at 91 kilometers saw a car ramming into an iron safety wall. According to police, the accident took place at around 5.10 pm where the car driver lost control on his wheel. The car turned turtle and rammed into the iron safety wall. In this mishap, one person was killed and five people were injured. The police said that the names of the deceased and the injured are still to be identified.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates